martes 24 de enero 2023
Argentina, 1985

Argentina, 1985 nominada a los Premios Oscar: conocé la lista total de nominaciones

La Academia reveló la lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023. Argentina, 1985 figura en la lista de nominadas como Mejor Película extranjera

Argentina, 1985 nominada a los Premios Oscar: conocé la lista total de nominaciones

Argentina, 1985 nominada a los Premios Oscar: conocé la lista total de nominaciones

Los Premios Oscar 2023 ya tienen finalmente su lista de nominados. Este 24 de enero, La Academia Reveló quienes son los elegidos para optar por la estatuilla más codiciada de Hollywood. En esta ocasión han sido Riz Ahmed ('Sound of Metal') y Allison Williams ('M3gan') quienes anunciaron la lectura de todos los aspirante a los premios más importantes que entrega la Academia de Hollywood.

Lee además
¿Por qué se divorció Miley Cyrus? video

¿Por qué se divorció Miley Cyrus?
Lali Espósito: la insólita razón por la que evita ir a funerales

Lali Espósito: la insólita razón por la que evita ir a funerales

Será en la madrugada del 13 al 14 de marzo cuando se conozcan los grandes triunfadores de esta edición de los Premios Oscar, en una ceremonia que estará cargo de Jimmy Kimmel, quien ya desempeñó esa función tanto en 2017, con el histórico triunfo de 'Moonlight' tras anunciarse inicialmente la victoria de 'La La Land', y 2018, cuando la estatuilla fue a manos de 'La forma del agua'.

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCnzPVEcOvsZ%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABALvcCdOaOCPdku5jwWSxd74oapLuAgyJhS4jVebZBn8ZCW5b9wzPDuVgaOmFB1THriHVsrYcNixKiCqrxZC9dsibuAzlZCdFqgqz6dCNeaYtBHBzk5I1RytHBZCvsJj8EgMZARTKG5DdHiNcRropq9s901wHHWAAZDZD
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

Argentina, 1985 logra la nominación a los Premios Oscar

El filme Argentina, 1985, de Santitiago Mitre y protagonizado por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, cinta que ya logró obtener un Globo de Oro, obtuvo la nominación al Oscar a la mejor película internacional y competirá el domingo 12 de marzo por el premio que otorga la Academia de Hollywood.

Las otras cuatro producciones con las que competirá son Sin novedad en el frente, de Edward Berger (Alemania), Close, de Lukas Dhont (Bélgica), The Quiet Girl, de Colm Bairéad (Irlanda) y Eo, de Jerzy Skolimowski (Polonia).

Argentina, 1985 | Tráiler oficial

Premios Oscar: Todos los nominados

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere all at Once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Triangle of Sadness' y 'Women Talking'.

-Mejor dirección

Martin McDonagh, Daniel Wkan y Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field y Ruben Östund.

-Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams y Michelle Yeoh.

-Mejor actor

Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal y Bill Nighy.

-Mejores efectos visuales

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

-Mejor cinematografía

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Elvis', 'Empire of Light' y 'Tár'.

-Mejor edición

'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything everywhere all at once', 'Tár' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

-Mejor diseño de producción

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'Babylon', 'Elvis', 'The Fabelmans'.

-Mejor maquillaje y vestuario

All Quiet on the Western Front', 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'The Whale'.

-Mejor película de animación

'Pinocchio', de Guillermo del Toro, 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On', 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', 'The Sea Beast' y 'Turning Red'.

-Mejor película internacional

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina, 1985', 'Close', 'Eo' y 'The Quiet Girl'.

-Mejor cortometraje documental

'Los susurros de los elefantes', 'Haulout', '¿Cómo medir un año?', 'El efecto Marta Mitchell' y 'Stranger at the Gate'.

Mejor documental

'All that Breathes', 'All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed', 'Fire of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' y 'Navalny'.

-Mejor canción original

'Applause', 'Hold my hand', 'Klift me up', 'Naatu Naatu' y 'This is life'.

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan y Ke Huy Quan.

-Mejor cortometraje de animación

'El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo', 'The Flying Sailor', 'Ice Merchants', 'My Year of Dicks' y 'An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It'.

-Mejor cortometraje

'An Orish Goodbye', 'Ivalu', 'Le Pupille', 'Night Ride' y 'The Red Suitcase'.

-Mejor guion original

'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár' y 'Triangle of Sadness'.

-Mejor guion adaptado

'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion', 'Living', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Women Talking'.

-Mejor música original

'All quite on the Western Front', 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once' y 'The Fabelmans'.

-Nominados a mejor sonido

Los nominados son 'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Elvis' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

-Mejor diseño de vestuario

'Babylon', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'Everythin everywher all at once' y 'La señora Harris va a París'.

-Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Basset, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtins y Stephanie Hsu.

Temas
Seguí leyendo

Inteligencia Artificial: Las increíbles fotos de Lionel Messi y Ángel Di María envejecidos

Lo que dijo Elon Musk sobre la idea de que Brasil y Argentina tengan una moneda en común

¿Por qué Dani Alves fue trasladado a otra prisión?

Así será la coronación del rey Carlos III: Días de fiestas y un gran concierto

Una más para Gerard Piqué: Lo señalan de engañar a Clara Chía con una abogada ¿Quién es?

Los motivos por los que la Unión Europea podría prohibir el uso de TikTok

El récord que logró el príncipe Harry con su libro a poco tiempo del lanzamiento

Tragedia en El Chaltén: dos montañistas españoles quedaron atrapados por una avalancha de nieve

LO QUE SE LEE AHORA
Inteligencia Artificial: Las increíbles fotos de Lionel Messi y Ángel Di María envejecidos

Inteligencia Artificial: Las increíbles fotos de Lionel Messi y Ángel Di María envejecidos

Las Más Leídas

Shakira saludó a sus fans desde el balcón pero su buzo se robó toda la atención: ¿Qué decía?

Shakira saludó a sus fans desde el balcón pero su buzo se robó toda la atención: ¿Qué decía?

El exorbitante precio que ahora tiene la viral bikini que usó Jennifer Aniston para una tapa

El exorbitante precio que ahora tiene la viral bikini que usó Jennifer Aniston para una tapa

Kylie Jenner apareció en un desfile con una cabeza de león y explotaron las redes

Kylie Jenner apareció en un desfile con una cabeza de león y explotaron las redes

¿Cuándo nace el bebé de Maite Perroni? Dulce María reveló por error la posible fecha

¿Cuándo nace el bebé de Maite Perroni? Dulce María reveló por error la posible fecha

Bodas de Plomo: el filme que reúne a Jennifer López con Josh Duhamel y Lenny Kravitz video

Bodas de Plomo: el filme que reúne a Jennifer López con Josh Duhamel y Lenny Kravitz

Te Puede Interesar

HBO Max: Se filtra la fecha en la que iniciará el rodaje de Euphoria 3 video

HBO Max: Se filtra la fecha en la que iniciará el rodaje de Euphoria 3
¿Por qué se divorció Miley Cyrus? video

¿Por qué se divorció Miley Cyrus?

Coti y Alexis: de Gran Hermano a evaluar nuevos proyectos juntos

Coti y Alexis: de Gran Hermano a evaluar nuevos proyectos juntos

Argentina, 1985 nominada a los Premios Oscar: conocé la lista total de nominaciones video

Argentina, 1985 nominada a los Premios Oscar: conocé la lista total de nominaciones

Premios Martín Fierro a la Comunicación Digital: todos los ganadores

Premios Martín Fierro a la Comunicación Digital: todos los ganadores