Argentina, 1985 nominada a los Premios Oscar: conocé la lista total de nominaciones

Argentina, 1985 logra la nominación a los Premios Oscar

El filme Argentina, 1985, de Santitiago Mitre y protagonizado por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, cinta que ya logró obtener un Globo de Oro, obtuvo la nominación al Oscar a la mejor película internacional y competirá el domingo 12 de marzo por el premio que otorga la Academia de Hollywood.

Las otras cuatro producciones con las que competirá son Sin novedad en el frente, de Edward Berger (Alemania), Close, de Lukas Dhont (Bélgica), The Quiet Girl, de Colm Bairéad (Irlanda) y Eo, de Jerzy Skolimowski (Polonia).

Argentina, 1985 | Tráiler oficial

Premios Oscar: Todos los nominados

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere all at Once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Triangle of Sadness' y 'Women Talking'.

-Mejor dirección

Martin McDonagh, Daniel Wkan y Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field y Ruben Östund.

-Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams y Michelle Yeoh.

-Mejor actor

Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal y Bill Nighy.

-Mejores efectos visuales

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

-Mejor cinematografía

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Elvis', 'Empire of Light' y 'Tár'.

-Mejor edición

'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything everywhere all at once', 'Tár' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

-Mejor diseño de producción

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'Babylon', 'Elvis', 'The Fabelmans'.

-Mejor maquillaje y vestuario

All Quiet on the Western Front', 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'The Whale'.

-Mejor película de animación

'Pinocchio', de Guillermo del Toro, 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On', 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', 'The Sea Beast' y 'Turning Red'.

-Mejor película internacional

'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina, 1985', 'Close', 'Eo' y 'The Quiet Girl'.

-Mejor cortometraje documental

'Los susurros de los elefantes', 'Haulout', '¿Cómo medir un año?', 'El efecto Marta Mitchell' y 'Stranger at the Gate'.

Mejor documental

'All that Breathes', 'All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed', 'Fire of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' y 'Navalny'.

-Mejor canción original

'Applause', 'Hold my hand', 'Klift me up', 'Naatu Naatu' y 'This is life'.

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan y Ke Huy Quan.

-Mejor cortometraje de animación

'El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo', 'The Flying Sailor', 'Ice Merchants', 'My Year of Dicks' y 'An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It'.

-Mejor cortometraje

'An Orish Goodbye', 'Ivalu', 'Le Pupille', 'Night Ride' y 'The Red Suitcase'.

-Mejor guion original

'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár' y 'Triangle of Sadness'.

-Mejor guion adaptado

'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion', 'Living', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Women Talking'.

-Mejor música original

'All quite on the Western Front', 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once' y 'The Fabelmans'.

-Nominados a mejor sonido

Los nominados son 'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Elvis' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

-Mejor diseño de vestuario

'Babylon', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'Everythin everywher all at once' y 'La señora Harris va a París'.

-Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Basset, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtins y Stephanie Hsu.